Government to make concessions on buying of children's shoes

The Government will make an announcement today on how parents can buy children's shoes.

Footwear for children has been deemed non-essential under the current guidelines, meaning that parents will have to wait at least five months to have their children's feet measured.

Parents of younger children have raised the issue in recent days, saying that the process of trying to measure feet at home is difficult or unwieldy.

With most shoe shops closed, parents have had to measure their children's feet at home, guess the correct size and buy online.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had told the Prime Time programme last night that while shoes are essential, they could be purchased online but said that work would be progressed on how to sell shoes to children.

“I think we’ll need to look at that if there’s a particular condition they have”,” he said last night.

However, a government source said that an announcement will come later today

"As the Tanaiste said last night, work is underway on the issue of shoes for children. There will be an announcement later today on how we’re going to ensure that children who require new shoes are able to get the right shoes for their requirements."

Dr Niamh Ní Loinsigh, a consultant paediatrician at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork, yesterday said the measurement issue is having knock-on effects on children’s health and wellbeing, as well as causing practical concerns for parents of schoolchildren.

She said she has seen children left in pain because of an inability to access appropriate footwear.