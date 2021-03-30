VHI CEO who received vaccine at Beacon Hospital steps aside during investigation

The VHI has confirmed that its CEO received a Covid-19 vaccination at the Beacon Hospital.

Vaccine operations at the Dublin hospital have been suspended after it emerged last week that 20 doses were administered to some members of staff at a private school in Co Wicklow.

In a statement this evening, the VHI Board said they learned this morning that CEO John O'Dwyer had received the vaccination.

According to the Board, Mr O'Dwyer has been a patient of the Beacon Hospital and St James's Hospital for oesophageal cancer.

It is not clear if Mr O'Dwyer is undergoing treatment at this time.

People who are actively receiving or have received treatment in the past six weeks for lung or head and neck cancer are included in Cohort 4 which is being vaccinated at the moment.

The VHI Board is commencing an investigation to establish the facts around Mr O'Dwyer receiving the vaccine.

While the investigation is ongoing, Mr O'Dwyer has offered to step aside as CEO and the Board has accepted.

Declan Moran has been appointed Acting CEO.

The Beacon Hospital announced an independent review will be conducted with Eugene McCague former managing partner and chairman of Arthur Cox appointed to conduct the review.

The hospital board said it "unreservedly apologised" to its patients, staff and the wider community for the upset caused by the vaccination of the teachers in the Beacon Vaccination Centre.