'Chosen colleagues' in St Gerard's didn't tell other teachers of Beacon vaccine call

Of the approximately 100 staff members at St Gerard's school, 20 received the vaccine.
The anonymous St Gerard's teacher said they don't accept that the vaccines were going to waste and they would not have accepted a vaccine had they been offered it.

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 15:36
Michelle McGlynn

A teacher from the school at the centre of the Beacon Hospital vaccine controversy has spoken out today in the form of an anonymous letter.

The correspondence was sent in a bid to tell the public that not all of the staff members at St Gerard's school are involved in the scandal.

It was sent to and read out by Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1's Liveline this afternoon with listeners assured that while the teacher remains unnamed the letter has been verified.

The teacher repeatedly emphasises that not all staff members at the school - there are approximately 100 - were involved and said the others working at the private school are "utterly devastated and very angry".

They go on to say that the 20 "chosen colleagues" who did receive the vaccine never revealed this information to other staff members.

"The rest of the teaching body and staff only learned of this appalling affair from the breaking news on Friday morning."

The letter goes on to say that since the news broke, the entire staff have been tarred with the same brush and they should not have to endure the fallout from the actions of a "small minority".

"Teachers and their extended family and staff innocent of this scandal have had to endure text messages and phone calls all weekend asking them if they had skipped the queue and taken the vaccine," the letter stated.

"We should not be expected to carry the can for them."

Speaking for themselves, the anonymous teacher said they don't accept that the vaccines were going to waste and they would not have accepted a vaccine had they been offered it.

"I am fit and healthy and am frustrated that my own elderly relatives have not yet been vaccinated.

"I am glad I did not get the call anyway as I would have then been left knowing that this was going on and then I too would have been complicit."

The teacher said their colleagues actions were a disgrace and those involved have to live with it.

