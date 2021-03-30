Pregnant teachers want clarity on remote work after Easter

Union seeks guidance from Department of Education on whether provision allowing pregnant teachers to work remotely will remain in place after April 12
Pregnant teachers working remotely throughout the phased re-opening of schools want clarity on whether this will remain the case after the Easter break, according to the TUI.

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 21:31
Jess Casey

Pregnant teachers must be allowed to continue to work remotely after the Easter break, according to the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

They have been working remotely throughout the phased re-opening of schools this year, which has seen smaller groups of students in school buildings.

However, it's not clear whether this will remain the case after the Easter break, according to the TUI. It has now sought guidance from the department on whether this provision will remain in place after April 12, according to Martin Marjoram, TUI president. 

“In recent days, we have been contacted by numerous pregnant teachers who are extremely concerned and anxious about potentially returning to workplaces, particularly in a situation where all year groups will have returned. They are finding the lack of clarification on this extremely stressful." 

High-risk teachers

TUI is also seeking clarification on the arrangements for high-risk teachers and those over-60, who have been allowed to teach remotely during the phased re-opening. 

“Making such an announcement sooner rather than later will greatly ease the stress being experienced by these teachers and will also allow schools to make whatever adjustments and arrangements that may be needed to ensure consistency of provision to students.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the department has asked the HSE to ensure that its guidance on pregnant education sector employees published in February is still valid, following concerns about stillbirths expressed a number of weeks ago. 

"The department is awaiting the formal outcome of the HSE’s consideration in that regard and will clarify as soon as possible arrangements for pregnant employees in the education sector." 

