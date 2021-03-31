Housing supply 'collapsing' across the country, as prices rise to €310,000 in Cork

House prices in Cork city have jumped 11% in the past year, according to a new report
Daft.ie said housing supply has 'collapsed' around the country. File picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Steve Neville

House prices in Cork city have jumped 11% in the past year and are now just under €310,000, while supply has "collapsed" across the country.

That is according to Daft.ie’s House Price Report, which found that in the first three months of 2021, homes were 11% higher than a year previously, compared to a fall of 1% seen during the same period in 2020.

The jump compares to a 7.6% rise in the average national listed price.

In the first three months of 2020, the average price of a house was €256,000. This has increased to €276,000 this quarter.

The year-on-year price of houses increased everywhere across the country, except in Galway county, where they fell by 2%.

Munster

While Cork city saw a large increase in house prices, Munster as a whole only saw a 4.1% increase on last year. 

This is despite house prices being slightly down this quarter.

"With price rises in the second half of 2020, prices in Munster are now 4.1% higher than a year previously, despite a 1% drop in prices in Q1 of 2021," Daft said.

The cheapest averagely-priced house in Munster can be found in Tipperary, at €188,601, which represents an increase of 4.9% on last year.

Housing supply continues to be a major issue, with Daft.ie saying that it has “collapsed” across the country.

While house prices increased, supply fell by 34%.

Impact of Covid-19

The report found the impact of Covid-19 on the sale market was "a massive shock to supply”.

In Munster, supply has fallen by 40%. The survey found there were just over 3,600 properties on the market in Munster on March 1, down from 6,066 on the same date a year ago.

“The total number of homes listed for sale in the 12 months to February nationwide was just 45,700, down a third on the previous 12-month period,” said the report’s author Ronan Lyons.

“This sudden collapse in supply – at a time when demand has held up remarkably well – has converted into sharp upward pressure on prices."

The substantial volume of new homes needed each year will remain, Mr Lyons said.

Housing supply 'collapsing' across the country, as prices rise to €310,000 in Cork

