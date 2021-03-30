Gardaí appeal for help in locating woman, 51, missing from Dublin

Paula Murphy, 51, was last seen in the Phibsborough area of Dublin, on Saturday March 27
Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman who is missing from Dublin.

Paula Murphy, 51, was last seen in the Phibsborough area of Dublin, on Saturday, March 27.

Paula is described as being 5’9”, with a medium build. 

She has brown eyes and long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black bubble jacket, grey jeans and a green bag.

Anyone with information on Paula’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

