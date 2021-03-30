Line of Duty stars purchase and sponsor new kits for Belfast team

The stars of the hit BBC show Line of Duty are sponsoring a local girls team in Belfast.

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar are normally catching ‘bent coppers’ but now they are helping out Belfast Celtic.

The trio has purchased new kits for the club’s u13 and u15 girls teams.

Line of Duty has been filmed in Belfast for almost a decade and the club said that they were “thrilled” to announce the deal.

“Line Of Duty has been a massive hit and the stars have spent the last ten years in the city filming the hit show,” the club said.

“This is an amazing gesture from the AC-12 team and the club are so thankful for the kits!

“We hope to see them soon back filming in Belfast and maybe get them up to watch the girls team when safe to do so.”

The new jerseys will have AC-12 across the front of them, a reference to Anti-Corruption Unit 12 – the team that the show revolves around.

Compston followed up to say he was “delighted” that they could help.