Delay to bill to allow adopted access their birth certs

A bill to allow adopted people to access their birth certs has been delayed and is not expected to come before Cabinet until the middle of next month.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman had initially hoped to have an Information and Tracing Bill ready by the end of March. However, it is understood that a number of legal issues remain unresolved.

Mr O'Gorman has met with Attorney General Paul Gallagher a number of times on the issue and officials are now working to iron out difficulties in order to draft legislation to allow access to birth and early life information.

The commission of investigation into mother and baby homes recommended that adoptees be given access to their birth and adoption documentation, a right which campaigners had sought for many years.

In his State apology delivered after the publication of the commission's final report, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said access to one's own identity is a "basic right" and the Government would prioritise the legislation to allow for this.

Mr O'Gorman now hopes to bring the draft bill to Cabinet on the week of April 12.

Redress scheme

Meanwhile, more than 90 written submissions have already been received as part of a public consultation on a redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

A consultation process on the establishment of an ex-gratia restorative recognition scheme which was one of the recommendations made in the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report, was launched earlier this month.

All submissions to the consultation process must be in by tomorrow's closing date.

A number of online consultation meetings were also arranged as part of the process with 200 people getting in touch to participate in the sessions.

Calls have already been made to give all former residents of mother and baby homes an enhanced medical card and not just those who spent six months or longer in an institution, as has been recommended.

The commission was only tasked with looking into 14 mother and baby homes and took a sample of just four county homes, leaving many out.

Mothers who gave birth or people who were born in institutions that were not examined by the Commission of Investigation are also concerned they may not qualify for any redress scheme.

Mr O'Gorman said the findings of the consultation process will play an "important role" in the development of the scheme and urged former residents, their families, and representative groups to give their views.

The findings of this consultation process will be documented and submitted in a report to the Interdepartmental Group (IDG) which has been established to develop detailed proposals on a Restorative Recognition Scheme for Government consideration.