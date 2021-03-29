Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Mayo

Jerzy Sala, 43, has been missing from his home in Castlebar since the early hours of Sunday morning
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 13:01
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Mayo.

Jerzy Sala, 43, has been missing from his home in Castlebar since the early hours of Sunday morning, March 28.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Jerzy is described as being 6-foot in height with a slim build.

He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a turquoise North Face jacket with hood and zip, blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

Jerzy left home in his car which is a silver Vauxhall Insignia, registration number 09 DL 2323.

Anyone with information on Jerzy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on (094) 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

