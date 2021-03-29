'It’s not really normal life at all' says Irish woman living in Myanmar

An Irish woman living in Myanmar has said that life is “not really normal” as the country continues to feel the fallout from a military coup.

The February 1 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.

Protestors have since taken to the streets demanding a return to democracy and has seen clashes with the military and police.

On Saturday, at least 114 people were killed according to the online news service Myanmar Now.

Several children under 16 were reported to be among the dead.

Saturday’s killings by police and soldiers took place throughout the country as Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday.

An Irish woman living in the country said that Saturday’s protests saw a huge amount of violence and that people “as young as five-years-old have been shot dead”.

The woman, who wasn’t named to protect her security, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that certain protest sites have seen “more brutal crackdowns” but soldiers were not confined to the spaces.

“The soldiers have been seen anywhere around the city and many places around the country.

“[In] most major towns, police and soldiers are there with their guns.” She added that up until this weekend civilians had erected homemade barriers, made from bags of sand and bits and pieces.

“People were trying to protect their own neighbourhoods by using these homemade barriers.

“Because the military wants life to go back to being as normal as possible…they violently got people to remove those barriers.

“There was multiple reports of them shouting into the street, if we come back here and we see this barrier is up again we’ll shoot everyone on the street.”

She said there has been less “of that kind of thing” in the last couple of days but people are still going out and protesting.

Anti-coup protesters pass burning tires in Yangon last week. Picture: AP Photo

She added that there are a lot of young people who know the risks in protesting the coup, but are still going out.

She said that they have grown up hearing about previous revolutions and had spent some time under the previous democracy "which wasn’t perfect” but they “got a taste” of it.

“That combination is quite dangerous to the military because the young people know what they can have and they are sure that they don’t want to go back to what their parents had.”

She believed that that was why young people were risking their lives and continuing with the protests.

Speaking about the possibility of normal life in the country, she said that due to the pandemic people have adapted to working from home.

“But the banking system has been totally locked down since the 1st of February.

“That causes huge problems with the flow of cash. Even if people are working it is very difficult for them to be paid.

“ATMs are rarely stocked up and when banks stock up the ATMs there are long queues for people to access their cash.” She said that economically the country has come to a halt.

She added that generally, people don’t really go out.

“They try to stay in their home or near their home. It’s not really normal life at all.”

Over the weekend, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that he was “shocked and saddened by the abhorrent and indefensible killing of unarmed civilians”.

He stated: "The role of the military in society is to protect its citizens, not to murder and terrorise them.

Today [Saturday], the security forces have disgraced themselves and these actions leave another stain on the history of Myanmar.

Mr Coveney called on the Myanmar military to "step back from actions designed to consolidate power through fear and brutal violence.

"They must recognise that their actions are leading the country to further division and instability, with consequences for the wider region."

He said that the Irish embassy in Bangkok “is maintaining regular communication with all registered Irish citizens in Myanmar to provide advice and information”.

Mr Coveney added that the Department are currently advising Irish citizens in Myanmar to consider leaving the country by commercial means unless they have an urgent reason to stay.

“Citizens in Myanmar with concerns should contact the Embassy on +66 2 016 1360.”

- additional reporting from PA