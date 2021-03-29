Marked decline in reported crime in 2020 with lockdown measures evident-CSO

2020 saw a marked decline in recorded crime according to the latest statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Reported thefts, 24.5%, robberies 22.9% and assaults and related offences, 13.2% all declined dramatically in 2020 compared to the previous year.

As well as this, 354 fewer sexual offences were reported last year representing a 10.6% decline.

There were fewer assaults recorded in 2020 but the number of attacks on females did not decline at the same rate as males.

In 2020, assaults on males fell by 19% but by comparison, assaults on females declined by 6.4% overall.

Women aged between 30 and 44 was the only age cohort between males and females where assaults rose in 2020 when compared to 2019.

Reported assaults in this category rose by 61 in 2020, an increase of 2.1% in comparison with 2019.

There was also an increase in drug offences, 9.1% and weapon offences, 14.9% in 2020 relative to 2019.

The CSO said continued lockdown measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are likely to have contributed to the sharp fall in reported crimes.

In addition, the CSO reported notable variations in the number of crime incidents recorded at different times throughout the year

The CSO reported the number of incidents classified as robbery, extortion and hijacking offences, burglary and related offences and theft and related offences were at their highest levels during Q1 of 2020 and then fell to their lowest levels during Q2.

By comparison, the number of crime incidents classified as weapons and explosives offences and controlled drug offences were both lowest during Q1 and then rose to their highest levels during Q2.

Meanwhile, the number of crimes classified as attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences, sexual offences and public order and other social code offences were highest for 2020 during Q3.

Speaking about the latest recorded crime statistics, statistician Sam Scriven said there was a considerable fall in the number of reported incidents across a wide variety of offences.

Mr Scrivens highlighted however the relative differences in reduced assaults on men and women throughout 2020.

"The statistics released today show a considerable fall in the number of crime incidents recorded in 2020 compared to 2019 across a range of crime incident types.

"The total number of recorded crimes in 2020 has fallen sharply in the categories of burglary, -34.7%, theft, -24.5%, and robbery, -22.9% when compared with 2019. There were also notable decreases in the number of assaults and related offences, -13.2%, and sexual offences, -10.6%. Criminal damage fell by 11% and public order offences fell by 10.6%.

"The number of assaults on women in 2020 fell in comparison to 2019, but not as sharply as the decline in the number of assaults on males. There were 546 fewer female victims, -6.4%, of assault in 2020 than in 2019 and 2,319 fewer male victims, -19% over the same period.

"The number of female victims aged between 30 and 44 who reported assaults increased by 61, +2.1%, in 2020 compared to 2019. This increase, albeit marginal, was the only age cohort among males or females where an increase was observed," said Mr Scrivens.