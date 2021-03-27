Gardaí investigating reports three people have broken mandatory hotel quarantine

Gardaí are investigating reports that three people have left mandatory hotel quarantine in Dublin.

People arriving in from a list of 33 "high-risk" countries are now required to complete a 14-day isolation period.

The first people subject to the new rules were those arriving on flights into Dublin Airport from 4am yesterday.

Countries on the list include Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

So far there have been 76 bookings, with 37 people due to begin their stay at the hotels between now and the end of March.

Those who break quarantine face fines of up to €2,500 or up to six months in prison.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said they are liaising with the State Liason Officer at the quarantine facility where the breaches are thought to have occurred.

"An Garda Síochána are this afternoon liaising with the State Laison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in the Dublin area, in accordance with current protocols.

"As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time," the statement said.