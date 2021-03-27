Gardaí investigating reports three people have broken mandatory hotel quarantine

A prison sentence and a fine of up to €2,500 is a possible punishment for breaking quarantine. 
Gardaí investigating reports three people have broken mandatory hotel quarantine

The hotel quarantine system came online yesterday. File picture.

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 16:15
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are investigating reports that three people have left mandatory hotel quarantine in Dublin.

People arriving in from a list of 33 "high-risk" countries are now required to complete a 14-day isolation period.

The first people subject to the new rules were those arriving on flights into Dublin Airport from 4am yesterday.

Countries on the list include Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

So far there have been 76 bookings, with 37 people due to begin their stay at the hotels between now and the end of March.

Those who break quarantine face fines of up to €2,500 or up to six months in prison.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said they are liaising with the State Liason Officer at the quarantine facility where the breaches are thought to have occurred. 

"An Garda Síochána are this afternoon liaising with the State Laison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in the Dublin area, in accordance with current protocols. 

"As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time," the statement said. 

Read More

Mandatory hotel quarantine sees 76 bookings as system comes online

More in this section

Hairdressers push to reopen for vaccinated customers Hairdressers push to reopen for vaccinated customers
Coronavirus - Sat Mar 27, 2021 Arlene Foster receives her first Covid-19 jab
Hospitals struggling to find vulnerable patients for Covid-19 vaccines Hospitals struggling to find vulnerable patients for Covid-19 vaccines
FILE PHOTO The Beacon Hospital has today reached an agreement with the HSE to provide additional surge capacity for the health s

Donnelly suspends Covid-19 vaccinations at Beacon Hospital after it gave jabs to teachers

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices