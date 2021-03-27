Hairdressers push to reopen for vaccinated customers

The Irish Hairdressers Federation is calling on the Government to allow hair salons to open for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The federation, which represents some 500 salons employing 7,000 people, says such a move would provide "an essential boost to the mental health and wellbeing of elderly people who have been cocooning for over a year.”

The group says it has heard from many elderly customers who are suffering badly as a result of not being able to get their hair done, including many who cannot wash their own hair due to health conditions.

It says that many people undergoing various stages of cancer treatment are also being deprived of vital access to hairdressers.

The federation also called for special consideration to be given to fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare workers.

"These two critical groups are at the forefront of the call for reopening," said Irish Hairdressers Federation president Danielle Kennedy.

It would such a great boost for their mental health and general wellbeing to be able to pop down to the salon and talk to people in a safe, controlled environment.

"They get out of the house, get their hair done, feel refreshed and come away feeling great."

Ms Kennedy says "not a day goes by" where she and her organisation haven't thought about the frontline healthcare workers dealing with the huge strain of the pandemic for the last year.

"I don’t know anybody who would deny them the boost they deserve, and it would be great if they could enjoy a trip to their hair salon or barber," she said.

"We are asking the Government to consider our essential proposal with the wellbeing of these two groups in mind, as they have been hardest hit by the pandemic."

Ms Kennedy said the Irish Hairdressers Federation have extensively reviewed and updated their health & safety guidelines as the pandemic has unfolded.

"We are continuing to review and refresh our guidelines as new information becomes available," she said.

"Hair salons are safe and hygienic spaces for these groups to go to."