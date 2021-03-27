Hospitals struggling to find vulnerable patients for Covid-19 vaccines

Hospitals are struggling to contact vulnerable people in the Group 4 vaccination category are being forced to ask GPs and pharmacists for urgent help.

The HSE is currently trying to contact and identify at least 150,000 people in this group for vaccination.

However, Ireland has no national registries for diseases and plans creating obstacles for hospital teams to contact patients.

University Hospital Kerry recently contacted GPs in the county asking them to attend “a webex brain-storming” meeting to discuss how patients could be identified.

A letter sent to GPs, and seen by the Irish Examiner, lists a number of different patient types which fall into this group.

They include:

- anyone whose BMI is over 40

- people with chronic neurological disease

- people with advance and metastatic cancer

- diabetics who were in hospital in the previous 12 months because of their condition

- and people whose respirator illness has resulted in hospitalisations during the past year.

The letter says: “None of these sub-groups of patients are routinely admitted under specialist in-patient teams and we therefore recognise you may have the most complete lists who fall into those categories.”

The letter says the hospital’s Clinical Director Dr Niamh Feely will co-host a webinar to discuss all of this with local GPs.

University Hospital Kerry is part of the South/SouthWest hospital group.

Despite the letter clearly stating these patients are not under direct hospital care, a spokeswoman for the hospital group insisted that the clinical teams are identifying the patients.

She said: “Eligible patients are identified by clinical teams in acute hospitals and these patients will receive an appointment for vaccination during a scheduled hospital attendance or are invited to attend a bespoke clinic or HSE vaccination centre.”

She did not respond to queries on whether all hospitals in the group have had to resort to contacting GPs in this way.

In Dublin, the Blackrock Clinic also wrote to GPs and pharmacists seeking help with contacting Group 4 patients.

In a letter seen by the Irish Examiner, a clearly frustrated clinician wrote: ““We have not been told how this vaccine will be given, which vaccine or where but we have been told it is our job to find these patients.”

The letter again refers to Group 4 medically high-risk patients for ages 18 – 69 and lists in this case three categories including all patients on 10mg or more of prednisolone for two weeks.

It says: “Most consultants, myself included, have no way to extract these patients. There is no big database with this information set for us to search. We will therefore rely on patients self-identifying to us.”

The letter concludes with: “Any help you can offer will be greatly appreciated.”

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry described identifying patients in these groups as “tricky” but has insisted that hospitals are doing this job.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the focus for this group remains through hospitals.

He said: “The most prioritised right now are the medically vulnerable. We see them being administered primarily, the very high risk, being administered through the hospitals.

“We probably see some of the very high-risk group potentially (vaccinated) through the GPs. That is a process we are still working through.”