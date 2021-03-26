Gardaí seek help tracing Dublin teen missing for two weeks

Dylan is described as being 5'10", of normal build with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Dylan was wearing a black North Face jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 22:07
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dylan Phoenix has been missing from the Blackrock area of Dublin since March 12.

Dylan is described as being 5'10", of normal build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a black North Face jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Blackrock on 01 6665200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

'A kick in the teeth': Woman with rare lung disease hits out at Beacon vaccine decision

