Fifteen more Covid-19-linked deaths reported in latest weekly analysis

Fifteen Covid-19 linked deaths occurred in the latest week subject to statistical analysis in Northern Ireland.

The fatalities in the week March 13-19 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency to 2,893.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths occurring between the 18th March 2020 and 19th March 2021 has now reached 2,893. DoH figures for the same period show a total of 2,103 deaths.https://t.co/qPu4mA9QzJ pic.twitter.com/qKBjEFSjKz — NISRA (@NISRA) March 26, 2021

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s total stood at 2,103 on March 19.

Of the 2,893 deaths recorded by Nisra by March 19, 1,901 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 767 (27%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 211 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to March 19, the deaths of 1,003 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure included the 767 deaths that occurred in care homes and further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been moved there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 35% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland according to Nisra.

In the week of March 13-19, 15 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland, some of which occurred before that week as deaths can take a number of days to register.