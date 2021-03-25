Lockdown Level 5: How are you feeling about the restrictions?

Next week, the government will announce changes to the current Covid-19 restrictions. They are likely to come into effect the following week.

Several aspects of the restrictions have come under scrutiny in recent days, with the distance limits and ban on outdoor sports a particular source of frustration for many.

The 5km travel limit has come into focus with Fianna Fáil TDs criticising the regulation sharply at last night's parliamentary party meeting.

“The 5km limit is bordering on ridiculous,” Mayo senator Lisa Chambers told the meeting.

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan said: “The public will support Covid restrictions that make sense; the 5k should be got rid of."

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the travel limit is driving people "absolutely bonkers" but would not be drawn further on any expected lifting of restrictions next week.

Meanwhile, there have also been calls to allow sports to train outdoors including non-team sports like golf and tennis.

And on the economic front, the construction industry has been calling for a full return to sites including the private construction of houses.

Since the introduction of a Level 5 lockdown at the start of January, case numbers have fallen along with hospitalisation and intensive care figures.

But after a sustained fall in confirmed Covid-19 cases, the daily case levels have plateaued and hospitalisation and ICU figures remain stubbornly high.

However, a disrupted vaccination programme has seen 503,796 people receive their first vaccine dose and a major vaccine drive is expected once more supply is made available in April.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil his department is redrafting the scales for allowing the country to reopen as the vaccine drive progresses.

