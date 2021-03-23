Fianna Fáil investigating why website domain Nphet.ie redirects to 'Join Fianna Fáil' page

Nphet does not have its own standalone website, however, users became aware of the link when searching for news on the public health body
A search for Nphet.ie takes the user to the Fianna Fáil website.

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 15:19
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

Fianna Fáil says it is investigating why its party website domain has been linked to people searching for the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Internet users who type www.NPHET.ie into their browsers are immediately redirected to the Fianna Fáil party website which advertises: "Join Fianna Fáil."

Nphet does not have its own standalone website, however, internet users became aware of the link when searching for news on the public health body.

A spokeswoman for the party has confirmed that they have been made aware of the issue and are investigating how the redirect happened.

Fianna Fáil say that a previous redirect took users to the website of People Before Profit.

The party denies any involvement and says it is working to have the redirect stopped.

