Government 'missing the point' in retaining cafe canopy planning requirement

The Department of Planning and Local Government's refusal to drop the requirement for planning permission for awnings and canopies outside pubs, restaurants, and cafes has been described as “crazy” and “missing the point”.

Cork county councillors reacted with some anger after getting a negative reply from the department – the second in recent months – to their request to drop the requirement for planning applications for such equipment.

They said these businesses will need to concentrate on providing outdoor dining when Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease in the coming weeks.

The department said Planning and Local Government Minister Peter Burke "has no immediate plans to introduce amendments to planning legislation in the manner requested" by the councillors.

The letter added, however, that "planning and development regulations are kept under regular review" and the request from Cork County Council is "noted and will be considered in the context of this review".

Extremely disappointed

Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan, one of the first to call for axing the planning requirement, said she was extremely disappointed to get a second letter back from the department which was almost exactly the same as the first reply.

“They seem to be missing the point," said independent councillor Paul Hayes. "Some flexibility is needed in these unprecedented times. It's not good enough. We should write back. The Government has to look at flexible measures to help out restaurants and cafes.”

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said councillors “aren't very pleased to get the same reply back".

Ms Moynihan said such businesses should not have to apply for planning permission and it would hinder them in making much-needed money as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

“This [the reply] is crazy," said Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn. "These businesses pay the rates, we need to provide services. It could take three or four months to go through planning for an awning.”

Councillors decided to write back to the department to say they were not happy with its stance.

Stay and Spend scheme

Meanwhile, they are also to write to the Government calling for an extension of the Stay and Spend scheme until the end of this year. The tax break is due to expire on April 30.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan got unanimous support when he said the scheme has to be extended to ensure survival of the tourism and hospitality sector.

“Extending it is absolutely vital as we need to give every bit of support we can to them,” said Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan.