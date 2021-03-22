Rachael Blackmore reflects on an 'incredible whirlwind' week at Cheltenham

Champion jockey Rachael Blackmore has said she still can't fully comprehend her successes during last week's Cheltenham Festival.

Ms Blackmore was speaking on the back of a spectacular showing at the festival, during which she rode six winners, including Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle and Allah in the Chase. She also only narrowly missed out on the Gold Cup on Friday.

Deservingly, Ms Blackmore became the first female to win the festival’s Ruby Walsh Trophy - given each year to the best-performing jockey.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms Blackmore said the last week had been "incredible."

"It brought a smile to my face under my mask for sure," she said.

Ms Blackmore said that the days since her major winds had "been a bit of a whirlwind."

Indeed, she took very little time to rest on her laurels, given she was back in Ireland and racing in Thurles this past Saturday.

"That’s the life a jockey leads, we get straight back into it when we get home," she said.

Despite etching her name into the record books, she said she could never have envisaged how well she performed at Cheltenham.

"I was heading over with a very good book of rides. But Cheltenham is an extremely hard place to win, we know that."

Special standout moment

She said her win on Honeysuckle was the standout moment of the week.

"She’s so special, she’s unbeaten, I’m so lucky to be associated with her," she said.

"The Champion Hurdle is a race at the pinnacle of our sport, so that was special."

Speaking about her race-to-race strategy, Ms Blackmore said she lets each horse dictate each ride.

"Every horse is different, they’ve got different personalities.

"Some need to gallop out in front, others need a bit of cover at the back, so you’ve got to work with each individual horse and find out what works for them," she said.

Ms Blackmore said she hadn't thought too much about her being the first female jockey to experience such success on one of racing's biggest stages.

She spoke fondly of Katie Walsh and Nina Carberry who, she said, had pushed through the glass ceiling before she established herself in the sport.

"We’re lucky to be involved in a sport where gender isn’t an issue, and where a big deal isn’t made about it," she said.

Fear factor

She said that though she has been lucky as regards her health and injuries during her career, she doesn't let fear become a factor in any of her races

"If you’re a jockey, and you’re thinking about what could go wrong, it’s probably time to consider your profession - fear is not something you can have on your brain in our job," she said.

As for what she has planned for the weeks and months ahead, Ms Blackmore said she already has her eyes on Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown.

Asked about what advice she has for younger girls who might be in horse and pony clubs and careers in racing, Ms Blackmore encouraged anyone who has a dream to pursue it.

"I never thought I could be a Rachael Blackmore, " she said.

"Go for it. Anything can happen."