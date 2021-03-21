'Leaders are telling us to stray from Jesus', says priest after being fined for breaking restrictions

A priest in Co Cavan has received a fine, understood to be €500, for celebrating mass with people present.

Fr PJ Hughes in Mullahoran was given the fixed penalty notice after being reported to Gardaí.

Under Level 5 restriction, places of worship are to remain closed except for private prayer.

Writing in this weekend's parish bulletin, Fr Hughes said he had been "reported again" and had been issued a fine because he celebrated mass with people present.

"I will exercise my constitutional right even though people are complaining, even though I am not obeying my bishop when I go against his advice," he wrote.

The Cavan priest said he does not accept the "negative message" from the Government and health officials which he said is telling people to stray away from Jesus.

"Life has become burdened by restrictions, health officials telling us to wear masks and not to go to the church in case we catch the virus," Fr Hughes wrote.

He went on to say that restrictions have turned people against each other and that he is not obliged to challenge people who choose not to wear a mask. Fr Hughes said the choice to wear or not wear a mask is a constitutional right that shouldn't be taken from people.

In the lengthy address, Fr Hughes went on to say: "If Christians were as determined to spread the message that Christ is our Saviour as they are to challenge others for not obeying restrictions laid down by this government then we would be on the right track...May we recgonise God's mercy and be drawn to him rather than be obsessed by regulations and restrictions."

Speaking about Holy Week celebrations, which will begin next Sunday, the priest said it is hard to believe that for a second year people can't come to the church to take part.

According to the priest, the church has been deemed a "hot spot" for the spread of Covid-19 by gardaí.

Fr Hughes said people were making a grave mistake by "rejecting" god by following the current restrictions and staying away from the church.

Today, the HSE chief Paul Reid warned that the number of Covid infections is on the rise as 1,294 cases were confirmed over the weekend.

Mr Reid also said the increase in hospital admissions this weekend is a cause of concern for health officials.