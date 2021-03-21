Re-opening construction sector a priority in talks on easing restrictions - Housing Minister

The Housing Minister said he believes the construction sector can reopen and operate safely.

Darragh O'Brien says re-opening the industry will be a "priority" during talks this week on easing restriction.

It is believed a phased re-opening of the sector is being considered for next month, with an emphasis on home building.

Speaking to Dublin City FM, Mr O'Brien said the construction sector has proven over the past year that it can carry out work in a very safe way.

The reason the sector was shut down was not a comment on the safety of work sites but to address the movement of people when the varient was "extremely active" in January.

Since then around 40% of the sector has remained open - working on social housing projects and strategic State sites like the National Children's Hospital.

"As housing minister, I am acutely aware that for every week that the housing sector is closed there are 800 less homes that will be delivered this year - both public and private - and that has a big impact into the future."

Mr O'Brien said there are no guarantees when it comes to next week's discussions but construction is considered an essential service and will be a matter of priority.

The minister said they will look at all available data and take public health advice into consideration.

He said he had been talking with people who were just weeks away from having their homes completed and that while they have been very understanding of the current circumstances, he is aware that "a safe and secure home for people is a very important need and a very basic need".

The Housing Minister also spoke about the extension of the ban on evictions which will is set to continue until July 12.

The Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill had been due to expire on April 12 but will now be renewed for three months.

While the Housing Minister is hopeful the country will be in a much better place by July, he said that if a further extension is necessary then it will be done.

Mr O'Brien said a vote took place last week to waive pre-legislative scrutiny which means the bill can be brought into the Dáil on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday then carrying on to the Seanad on Friday.

He plans to have the bill through well in advance of the Easter recess.

The Dublin TD said he was perplexed that some people opposed waiving pre-legislative scrutiny.

"Some were arguing that there should be further pre-legislative scrutiny of something that is already there in law," he said, adding that he did not want the protections already in place to fall due to a delay in passing the bill.

Mr O'Brien said it is important to remind those who may be struggling at the moment that there is emergency support available to them.

"Anyone out there who is struggling to pay their rent due to the pandemic and losing their jobs, they can apply for an emergency rent supplement through the Department of Social Protection which means that most, if not all, of their rent will be paid for by the State during that period of time."