Tragic Mason, 4, laid to rest as Gardaí continue to investigate death

The father of four year old Mason O'Connell-Conway broke down during his funeral ceremony today, thanking doctors who had tried to save his son’s life.

Mason died last week after an apparent fall at a house in Limerick.

“Our little superhero fought until his last breath and gained his (angel) wings just before a quarter past four last Tuesday,” John Paul O’Connell told mourners at his son Mason O’Connell-Conway’s funeral mass, Sunday.

Mr O’Connell thanked staff at University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital, and Childrens Hospital Ireland, Temple Street, “who worked around the clock and who tried their hardest to save our little man”.

Mr O’Connell wept at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, as he also thanked neighbours and friends.

Four year old Mason T.J, O'Connell-Conway whose funeral took place in Castleconnell.

“Our little man Mason had a family that extended for miles, on both my side and his mam’s side; you wouldn't have to spend two minutes with Mason and he would leave a memory that would last a lifetime.”

“He was a loving, caring, energetic little man, who loved everyone, and he will continue to love and look over us all through this hard time.”

In a poignant tribute to his son, Mr O’Connell said: “Mason, my little right hand man, my boy, the moment I laid eyes on you, you stole my heart like you did with so many others. My life will never be the same again.”

Mr O’Connell stood throughout the emotional mass with his hands resting on his son’s small white coffin. He tenderly kissed the coffin as his former partner and Mason’s mother, Elizabeth, sat on a chair with her head laid on her son’s coffin, while loved ones took turns trying to console her.

Mason’s parents and extended family members wore white t-shirts emblazoned with their son’s photograph, which read “Mason Forever 4”.

Mason’s favourite football and scarf along with a photograph of him, were placed on his coffin which was brought from his grandmother’s house in Castleconnell to the church, in a white carriage, drawn by two white horses.

Mason died after sustaining a critical head injury in a fall at a house in Limerick.

Fr Tom Whelan, assisted by Fr Willie Teehan, told Mason’s family their son had captured “all hearts” in the tight knit rural community.

Fr Whelan said Mason would be remembered in the community for his love of “football, fishing and walks around the village”.

The village stopped in silence as up to 100 people gathered wearing face masks and walking behind the cortège to the church and later on to the local cemetery.

A limited number of Mason’s immediate family members gathered inside the church as others waited outside.

A garda spokesman said that “all circumstances” surrounding Mason’s “fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick, on Saturday, 13th March” were still being investigated and Gardaí are "keeping an open mind" in the investigation.