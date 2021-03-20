Watch: Giant walrus that visited Ireland appears in Wales

The giant walrus that surprised locals on Valentia Island last week is continuing its adventure after being spotted in Wales this weekend.

Last week, people around Ireland were both shocked and delighted by the sight of the large-toothed mammal resting on a rock on the island.

It is thought the walrus it found itself on Irish shores after falling asleep on an iceberg in the arctic and drifting away.

Some were concerned for its well-being after travelling so far from home and there have been no sightings of it since last weekend until now.

It seems the walrus is in no rush to head back home as Welsh Marine Life Rescue reported a sighting this afternoon.

The group announced the flippered mammal appeared on the South Pembrokeshire Coast on their Facebook page.

Volunteers and other organisations including the RSCPA and UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme monitored the walrus and said it looked underweight but otherwise uninjured.

The walrus rested on the shore for a number of hours before heading back out into the water.

Local wildlife photographer Drew Buckley was able to capture footage of the walrus as it rested and when it ventured back into the sea.

Drew, who filmed the walrus from a safe distance, said it seemed to be enjoying the rest and slinked back into the sea once the tide came in.

Hopefully, the walrus has enjoyed enough adventure and is heading back to the colder waters of home.

