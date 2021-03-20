Cork GP warns social contacts are going up as 525 new Covid cases confirmed

The rate of Covid-19 infection is continuing steadily as the 14-day incidence rate is above 150 per 100,000 for the second day.

County Offaly has the highest fortnightly incidence rate of coronavirus in the country.

It has 388.7 cases per 100,000 people and Longford has the second highest at 276.5. That is compared to the national 14-day incidence rate of 150 per 100,000 people.

Cork GP and member of Nphet, Dr Mary Favier, said it is crucial that people continue to follow the public health guidelines so another surge of cases is avoided.

Dr Favier has warned that we cannot go back to what happened at Christmas and in January adding a fourth wave is not in anyone's best interests, "not in the health service, not in the health service workers who have worked 52 weeks solid".

The former president of the Irish College of GPs said another surge would result in schools having to close again, suspending non-Covid health care.

"People are starting to move around more, they are starting to socialise more, social contacts are going up and the majority of Covid illness is got through social contacts and in people's homes," said Dr Favier.

In Cork City this evening, large groups were seen gathering on the quays while long queues to buy takeaway pints formed outside a pub.

A queue for 'take-away' drinks at Goldbergs, Victoria Road, Cork on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, special sitting of Dublin District Court will take place tonight to deal with people arrested this afternoon for breaching public health rules.

A group of around 150 people gathered in the Phoenix Park this afternoon as part of an anti-lockdown march which gardaí say was organised over social media by disparate groups.

Around 300 gardaí were deployed to monitor the event including members of the Public Order Units, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.

At around 3.30pm, the group of around 150 people walked from the park along the North Quays and stopped for a short time outside the GPO.

Following "persistent and ongoing non-compliance" with Public Health Regulations, gardaí intervened at Victoria Quay.

Over the course of the afternoon, eleven arrests were made and a number of Fixed Payment Notices (FPN) will be issued for breach of Public Health Regulations.

Participants in the protest carries placards including false claims about vaccines calling it a "death jab" and signs reading "reclaiming our sovereignty".

Gardaí will carry out an investigation into the organisers of today's event.