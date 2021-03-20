Three dead in Antrim in suspected murder-suicide

Police have asked anyone with information which may assist their investigation to contact 101 and quote reference number 2441 of 19/03/21.
Three dead in Antrim in suspected murder-suicide
PSNI officers are investigating (Niall Carson/PA)
Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 07:21
Trevor Marshallsea, PA

Police have launched an investigation after the deaths of two women and a man in an apparent murder-suicide in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim.

The PSNI said officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the Derrycoole Way area at around 11pm on Friday, where a woman was pronounced dead.

A search of a second property in the Glenville Road area located another dead woman and an unconscious man, who despite first aid treatment also died soon afterwards.

Police said they are currently not searching for any other people in relation to the matter.

“While we have launched a murder investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents which we believe are connected,” the PSNI said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

Police have asked anyone with information which may assist their investigation to contact 101 and quote reference number 2441 of 19/03/21.

Reports can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read More

€75,000 drugs and €25,000 stolen property seized by gardaí in Dublin

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 16, 2021 AstraZeneca jab rollout to resume in Ireland on Saturday
Update: Missing boy, 14, located safe and well Update: Missing boy, 14, located safe and well
Virus Outbreak France AstraZeneca Vaccine NIAC says use of AstraZeneca vaccine can be resumed in Ireland
newtownabbeypa-sourceplace: ukplace: northern ireland
IRELAND-VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE

Knock on par with Lourdes as Pope upgrades Mayo shrine

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices