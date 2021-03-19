Free bets used to draw young people into gambling, Labour says

Calls have been made to ban free bets, which are being used to draw young people into gambling.

The Labour Party also want to block gambling advertisements, and say the focus should be on jockey Rachael Blackmore ahead of Friday's Cheltenham Gold Cup and not betting.

Research carried out by the party has found that almost three quarters (73.5%) of Irish people know a problem gambler.

Almost two-thirds of people surveyed said ads acted as a catalyst to gamble or place a bet, and Labour leader Alan Kelly said there was an urgent need to end the gambling industry’s control in Ireland and end this "manipulation".

Mr Kelly said targeted free bets, which are often given to keep people when they empty their account or lose money, should be banned.

Senator Mark Wall said free bets were now being used to introduce teenagers to gambling.

"Free bets should be banned because that's the tool that the marketing companies and the gambling companies are using at the moment.

A lot of young people are being targeted by this, and 15- to 16- and 17-year-olds are actually gambling with these companies. They're being targeted through a free bet, the first interaction with them is actually a free bet.

"So the first thing that should be done is free bets should be cancelled. It's an introduction to gambling and can lead to gambling problems."

Mr Wall, who is introducing a bill to prohibit gambling ads said: “This week has been very hard for anyone with an issue as we’ve been bombarded online and in the media with gambling ads in the run-up to Cheltenham.

"Eighty per cent of people responding to our consultation have noticed an increase in the ads in recent times.

It’s clear that the industry is using lockdown and social isolation as an opportunity to exploit those who may have a problem."

Mr Wall said the story of this year's Cheltenham Festival is the success of Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore, who made history at the start of the week when she became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

"That's the sports story this week and that's what we should be talking about, a woman that's broken barriers in relation to racing.

"It shouldn't be about betting or shouldn't be about gambling. It's the biggest sports story of the year and probably one of the biggest sports stories of the last number of years," he said.