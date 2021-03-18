'We are all Sarah': People across the country stand together to oppose gender-based violence

“Even my dog understands when I say ‘no’” was one of the many brightly painted signs brought to a protest in Cork as people stood against gender-based violence.

About 100 masked people gathered on Grand Parade, standing on ‘X’s carefully marked out in chalk to maintain social distancing.

“We are all Sarah,” one young woman told the crowd, referring to Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who disappeared while walking home in London on March 3. Her body was later found in Kent and a Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with her murder. Her death has sparked international outrage and protests.

“Women are constantly looking over their shoulder,” Heather O’Callaghan, event organiser with Rosa (Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism and Austerity) and MC told the crowd.

“The man who killed Sarah Everard was not just one bad apple. The issue is not what we wear or where we go. It’s not that men are inherently dangerous. It’s a systematic issue that thrives on misogyny and oppression of women, of queer people and of people of colour in particular.

Stefanie Di Croce addresses the crowd at the Limerick rally. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22s

"It’s the same system that makes it nearly impossible to escape domestic violence, when housing is so scarce and shelters for victims and their children are severely underfunded.”

Solidarity-People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ryan told the Irish Examiner that event organisers had tried hard to keep the protest safe and only asked people to come who could do so within their 5km.

“I think it’s important during this international wave of struggle against gender-based violence, it’s important that Cork stands with that movement and shows solidarity.

“In Ireland there’s been an 88% increase in intimate partner violence during the pandemic one report found, and within that same study, 83% of women felt they needed to restrict their movements for fear of sexual harassment or sexual violence," Ms Ryan said.

“The death of Sarah Everard retraumatised women internationally and made them look at our own behaviours. I was talking on Twitter to a woman who said that she learned from a very early age to hold her key between her fingers [as a weapon].

"I realised my mother taught me that when I was barely in the double digits. This so-called common-sense is actually fear. It’s fear of the unknown because so many of us experience harassment on a daily basis."

The Cork protest was one of many organised this week by Rosa and former TD Ruth Coppinger.

Limerick

In Limerick, a small but passionate group of activists joined together on the corner of Thomas Street and O’Connell Street, as they spoke out to end gender violence.

The crowd, which numbered close to 30, quickly drowned out an anti-masker, who had attempted to hijack the gathering, with chants such as “Whose streets? – Our streets”.

Stefanie Di Croce, an activist who spoke, said she felt trapped in her own home over winter out of fear of walking alone in the dark.

“If I go out, am I doing the right thing. If something happens to me, am I going to be blamed for it?" she asked.

“Over the past year, there has been event after event that has happened has just pressed down on women. There was the mother and baby home, the cervical check scandal, and now watching what happened to Sarah Everard."