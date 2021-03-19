Big increase in online streaming-service subscriptions for over 65s

Online streaming-service subscriptions are no longer just a young person's game.

According to new research, 43% of Irish people over the age of 65 are now subscribed to at least one video-on-demand service — a 27% increase on the number reported in 2019.

A new Digital Consumer Trends report from Deloitte has found that more older people than ever are also using Smart TVs or tablets to watch and catch-up on the latest films and TV series and using platforms like YouTube to watch shorter videos.

Those aged between 55 and 64 were most likely to use their laptop for this, while the over 65s preferred using tablets.

Audit Partner at Deloitte, John Kehoe said that, given both Smart TV ownership and streaming platform access were up across all age groups, it was no surprise that more over 65s were using them.

“While this group traditionally had low engagement with such services, the pandemic restrictions seem to have gone some way to bridge that gap as consumers have come to rely more on technology over the last 12 months,” he said.

The Mandalorian Disney+'s most popular original series. Picture: Disney Plus via AP

Streaming giants

With 56% of the market, Netflix remains the streaming service of choice in Ireland.

Disney+, one of the newest platforms available here, is the second most popular at 19%, while Amazon Prime is third at 18%.

Spotify was comfortably the most popular music streaming service across all age groups. More than one-third of respondents using it for their music fix.

In terms of video games, younger people were more likely to play on a console, while older people preferred to play mobile games on tablets.

When it comes to reading the news, people of all ages were found to be using their smartphones more during 2020, though there was a slight drop in digital news and magazine subscriptions.