GRA: Gardaí's position on vaccination rollout list is 'an insult' 

Frontline Garda representatives have described the low prioritisation of gardaí for Covid-19 vaccinations as "an insult".

Garda Representative Association (GRA) president Frank Thornton said gardaí were "facing into the unknown" and left "without protection against a deadly virus that could infect them, and as a consequence, their families and the public".

Mr Thornton was speaking ahead of St Patrick’s Day, typically one of the busiest days of the year for frontline officers.

While normal festivities have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, there are a number of protest events being planned for Wednesday, particularly in Dublin City.

Gardaí have said a large policing operation has been put in place in relation to these events, with checkpoints to be established on arterial routes into the capital and checks likely on public transport in and around the city.

Mr Thornton said the more than 2,500 gardaí who will be on duty on Wednesday were putting themselves at considerable risk.

"While we hope the day passes without incident, it is most likely our members will be exposed to the type of incidents that occur when alcohol is involved, such as public order and assaults," Mr Thornton said.

Whether policing a large protest in a busy city centre or attending a house party in rural Ireland, our members are increasingly on the receiving end of vicious attacks and assaults."

He said gardaí’s position at number 10 on the Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan was "a source of anger and frustration" for the force.

"The Government and society have looked to gardaí in our time of crisis and we have consistently delivered.

We have seen incredible demands placed on our members, and time after time they stepped up to the plate and did whatever was asked of them.

"The people on the frontline dealing with the fallout from this crisis cannot shy away from the dangers they and their families face."

GRA representatives will meet with Justice mMinister Helen McEntee on Thursday to voice their concerns.

“We will forcefully tell her that it’s time the critical role gardaí play in controlling the pandemic, saving lives and keeping the economy going is properly recognised – and the sacrifice they and their families have made over the past year be respected."