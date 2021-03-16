Social media giants contacted by Oireachtas over protests 

An Oireachtas Committee has written to a number of social media companies over concerns they are being used to spread misinformation and plan events in contravention of public health guidelines.

The Joint Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht has contacted Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and TikTok following media reports that such platforms may have been used to organise and coordinate activity at an anti-lockdown event in Dublin on February 27.

The protest last month, which was organised by a group called RiseUp Éireann turned violent with fireworks, cans, and bollard thrown at gardaí and numerous arrests made.

“We are all in favour of freedom of speech,” Committee Chair Niamh Smyth said.

“But we don't want to see a repeat of what happened in February.”

A major policing plan is in place ahead of an expected protest in Dublin tomorrow.

“We're facing into probably another day of protest tomorrow,” she said.

Committee Chair Niamh Smyth

“We have a problem with fake news and the circulation of that,” Ms Smyth said.

The letter to Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and TikTok was an effort by the Committee to ask the companies to “guard against that.”

It is understood the Committee did not make suggestions as to what specific actions social media giants should take to police such behaviour.

Rather, the social media companies were asked to outline whether enhanced measures were being implemented to ensure material that “promotes misinformation or non-compliance with existing public health regulations” or material that could be “potentially harmful or result in violence” is being “monitored, moderated and swiftly removed.”

The Committee also reminded the social media companies of their duty to “fulfil their social responsibility towards their users and towards the wider community in enforcing any applicable community standards to this end.”

Gardai are planning a significant operation for St. Patrick's Day, with over 2,500 officers on duty across the country

In a statement today, gardaí said a policing plan is in place in relation to protest events planned for Dublin city and that a "large number of Garda personnel supported by national units such as the dog unit, the mounted unit, air support, and public order” will be deployed.

Checkpoints will also be in place on “arterial routes into the city and checks will be conducted on public transport” over the course of St Patrick’s Day.