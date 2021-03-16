Backlog in issuing death certs due to courts shutdown

Grieving families have been left waiting for death certificates as coroner’s courts around the country face a backlog due to Covid-19.

The Coroners Society of Ireland agreed that inquests were not to be held in January given public health considerations under level 5 restrictions.

This is according to the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, who responded to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.

Raising the issue, Mr Kenny asked the minister about the backlog which exists in coroner’s courts around the country due to Covid-19, and the way this was impacting on bereaved families who are awaiting death certificates.

He also questioned the consequences of these delays for probate, which is a legal process that gives someone the authority to deal with a deceased person's estate, as well as other matters.

Responding to this, Ms McEntee confirmed that most coroners hold inquests in local courthouses, and as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, activity in these facilities has “unfortunately been severely curtailed”.

“My department is aware that the delay in holding inquests is causing distress for families and officials from my department are liaising with the Courts Service on this matter. The Courts Service works closely with coroners across the country to facilitate inquests and will do so once again when restrictions ease,” Ms McEntee added.

Remote inquests

The minister went on to explain that some coroners are holding what is referred to as ‘documentary inquests’ or remote inquests, which only require a very small number of people to attend. These ‘documentary inquests’ take place with the families’ permission.

“Larger inquests, requiring multiple witnesses, are being rescheduled to a later date,” Ms McEntee added.

The minister also referred to the revised Government plan in relation to Covid-19, which states the need for each Government department to develop plans to "mitigate backlogs" brought about by the current pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

“This will build on the new ways of working that have already been brought into place, and will include consideration of the issues in relation to coroners, as appropriate,” Ms McEntee said.

According to the Coroners Society of Ireland, coroners’ core function is to investigate sudden and unexplained deaths so that a death certificate can be issued.

Death certificates are important in that they serve as proof for legal purposes, such as accessing pension benefits, claiming life insurance, and settling estates.