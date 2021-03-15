Deputy CMO urges public not to gather for cans or takeaway pints on St Patrick's Day

Speaking at this evening’s Public Health Briefing, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that public health measures remained in place for a reason
Dr Ronan Glynn: 'We simply have too much disease in the country, we do not want people to be congregating over pints. We don't want people to be meeting up indoors. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 21:12
Steven Heaney

People have been urged not to gather and buy takeaway alcohol on St Patrick’s Day.

"We simply have too much disease in the country, we do not want people to be congregating over pints. We don't want people to be meeting up indoors," he said. 

Dr Glynn said he and his colleagues did not want to see people "to be buying cans and meeting up and drinking them on St Patrick’s Day."

"The reason we're giving this message is not because we want to be killjoys,” Dr Glynn said.

We're giving the message because we know what will happen if people do meet up. Some of those people will end up in hospital and some of those people will die, and none of us wants that to happen.

Demonstrations

Commenting on reports of public demonstrations being planned for St Patrick’s Day, the Deputy CMO asked that people not attend such gatherings.

"Regardless of why a demonstration like that is taking place, our advice at the moment simply has to be not to congregate.

"The level of the disease in the community is still too high," he said. 

Dr Glynn said he did not want people to contract the disease but remain asymptomatic and possibly pass the virus on to friends or family members who might end up in hospital over the coming weeks.

The Deputy CMO said it was in the majority of people's interests to "continue to do the right thing."

"I would ask people to hold off on demonstrations and gatherings, please, until we get through this phase.

"If you attend one of these demonstrations, you are going against the advice and guidance. Of course, it’s your prerogative to do so.

Dr Ronan Glynn speaking at this evening's public health briefing. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

"But I have to give the advice that is in the best interests in public health, and I'd ask people to please stick with that," he said.

Let’s get vaccinated. Let’s protect our population and let’s get back to some level of normality.

'Now is not the time to be socialising'

Echoing the Deputy CMO's remarks, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan too urged the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines.

Prof Nolan said that instances of increased mobility were to be expected due to many returning to school, but that now was "not the time to be socialising."

“We must do all we can to continue to suppress this virus and to ensure that as many people as possible get to benefit from vaccination over the coming months," he said.

"If we continue to keep our distance, wash our hands, wear face masks and stay home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease,” he added.

Meanwhile, 575 new cases of the virus were confirmed by Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) officials tonight.

No new Covid-19-related deaths were reported.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths reported in Ireland remains 4,535, while the total number of cases confirmed here since the pandemic began is now 227,316.

