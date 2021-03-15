Covid-19: No new deaths, 575 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus here has fallen to 148.3 
Deputy CMO, Dr Ronan Glynn. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 17:12
Steven Heaney

There has been no new Covid-19-related deaths reported in Ireland this evening.

However, 575 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the pandemic began last year remains 4,535.

To date, 227,316 cases of the virus have been recorded here.

Of the cases notified this evening:

  • 289 are men;
  • 282 are women;
  • 73% are under 45 years of age;
  • The median age is 30 years old;
  • 232 are located in Dublin;
  • 48 are in Meath;
  • 41 are in Tipperary;
  • 38 are in Kildare;
  • 30 are in Galway;
  • and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am this morning, 360 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19 – 85 of whom were in intensive care.

An additional 25 hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 148.3 per 100,000 population.

The seven-day incidence rate is 77.3, and the five-day moving average is 548.

Vaccines 

As of March 12, 606,904 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland.

443,092 people have received their first dose, and 163,812 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

More to follow . . .

