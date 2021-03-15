Escape from homeschooling is a best-in-class feeling for thousands of students

“It's fantastic getting back, it really is.”

That's according to Colin Daly, the deputy principal of the North Monastery Primary School in Cork, as older pupils returned to their classrooms nationwide yesterday.

Under the latest phase of reopening schools, 350,000 students returned to in-person learning. Primary schools are now fully open, while fifth-year students also returned at second level.

On the returning pupils at the North Mon, Mr Daly chuckled: “They’d so much news. They really did."

After a weekend of taking news from children, you could be there for an hour. So, imagine after two to three months of news built up. I’d say for our class teachers on Monday morning, the class news went on for an hour or two at least.

The school welcomed its younger pupils back earlier this month. “It was great to see those lads back. The excitement was huge.

“I think there’s more of an appreciation there for school, because even the fact they get to see their friends and joke and laugh about different things. It’s fantastic to allow them the time to chat to their friends in the yard.”

For the most part, there has been little anxiety among returning pupils.

“We haven’t experienced it yet, thankfully, but I suppose with one or two of them you can see they are avoiding eye contact a bit.

Normally, they’d be chirpy and happy in the mornings, and you can see a bit of anxiety, I suppose, social anxiety.

“They are so used to just talking to their own family bubble really. Now, they are back speaking to their friends, to different adults, which is fantastic, but it is an adjustment at the same time.”

Assessing pupils' progress

The coming weeks back in the classroom will be dedicated to catching up with pupils, Mr Daly added.

“It’s more assessing where they are at the moment, and trying to create an educational plan going forward. A plan where we can get the best out of them, given the disruption, and look forward to seeing the milestones they can hit by the end of the year, and reviewing it then.

“We are very fortunate with the staff we have. They were just excited to get the kids back, to see them, to get their news, touch base with them, and try to see where they are at. Our plan is to try and accommodate them first, and then try and assess where they have landed following the disruption, and bring them forward.”

Tom Weir, Aaron O'Byrne, and Odhran Keegan who returned to school at St Mary's Boys National School, Lucan, this morning for the first time in almost three months in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Second-level students in first, second, third, and fourth year will continue to learn remotely until after the Easter holidays, public health permitting. They are currently due to return to school buildings on Monday, April 12.

The Department of Education said that both the Department of Health and the HSE have reaffirmed that a gradual phased reopening of schools can proceed.

Keeping schools safe

“Public health has reviewed the measures put in place to ensure safe operation of schools and is satisfied that these infection prevention and control measures, if rigorously adhered to, will keep the school community safe during this period.”

Enhanced school teams that have been put in place to support schools since October will be available to support schools during the phased return and beyond.

Norma Foley, the education minister, said that today marked another “important step” in the phased reopening of schools.