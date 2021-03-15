People aged 50 and over can book Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland

Nurses prepare vaccine jabs at the Lakeland Forum vaccination centre in Enniskillen (Charles McQuillan/PA)

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 08:35
Michael McHugh, PA

Those aged 50 and above can book their Covid-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

People have the choice of being contacted by their GPs and receiving a jab, or booking themselves in at one of the seven regional centres, if they have not already been invited to receive the vaccine by their doctor.

Increasingly, the same vaccine will be provided by GPs and the regional centres.

Anyone who received the Pfizer vaccine as a first dose will still receive Pfizer for their second dose.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Vaccination is our bridge to better, safer and more normal times for everyone.

“Already a large and growing proportion of our adult population has received a first jab.

“Vaccination is providing vital protection from Covid-19.”

'Erring on the side of caution' as 30,000 people will not receive first AstraZeneca dose 

