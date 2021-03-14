Garda fears over expected surge in St Patrick's Day house parties

Gardaí are concerned at the threat posed by an expected surge in house parties on St Patrick’s Day.

It comes as three gardaí were assaulted attempting to break up a house party on the outskirts of a Co Donegal town at noon on Saturday.

Garda sources said a male member received several punches, while a female garda suffered ligament damage, and that both required hospitalisation. A third garda did not require hospital treatment.

It's thought eight young people, four males and four females, from the North rented the house near Milford.

A garda statement said that “three members were assaulted”, with two treated in hospital.

It said two males, aged in their 20s, were arrested and are due before court. A third male, in his late teens, was arrested for public order offences and released.

A small quantity of cocaine was seized, and a number of fines for Covid breaches will be issued.

Garda Brendan O’Connor, vice-president of the Garda Representative Association, said: "The fact that three colleagues in a rural district were assaulted in the middle of the day at a private dwelling is most concerning.

“Members are expressing concerns about what the policing of St Patrick’s Day will involve, particularly in relation to house parties and other gatherings.

“The GRA expect management will ensure adequate resources are put in place across the country to ensure the safety of members attending incidents where people are congregating.”

A senior garda said: “Our big concern is not necessarily policing protests on Patrick's Day but house parties and gatherings.”