Concern at rising number of students opting out of studying Irish

Concerns have been raised over a significant increase in the number of students now getting exemptions from studying Irish.

There has been a 43% increase in the number of secondary students who got an exemption because of learning difficulties in the last five years.

Research carried out by Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir, deputy dean of DCU St Patrick’s campus, shows that the numbers jumped by 11% between 2019 and 2020 alone after a new system of assessment was introduced.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language now wants to discuss the issue with the Department of Education and has suggested that the system be reviewed.

The new assessment process introduced in 2019, means school principals may now authorise exemptions. Before that students were required to get a certificate from an independent psychologist.

Prof Ó Duibhir said he believes the new system does not support a move to inclusive education or does not provide an effective way to best cater for children with additional educational needs.

He believes that there will always be a small cohort of students, between 2% and 3%, who would benefit from an Irish exemption. However, this should be limited to those with significant additional needs or immigrant children who have serious difficulties in settling into the education system.

Prof Ó Duibhir said research shows that there is a significant benefit for children to learn a second language.

Students generally receive exemptions for two main reasons, either on the basis of having learning difficulties or because they have arrived here from another country.

In 1999 around 2.5% of second-level students received an Irish exemption, however, that had increased to 9.2% by 2016.

Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, Aengus Ó Snodaigh has raised concerns over the jump in the number of students opting out of studying Irish.

He now intends to ask officials from the Department of Education in to answer questions on the new system and the increase in Irish exemptions.