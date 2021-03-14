Long Covid-19 will be 'burden' on health system into next year

Up to 45,000 of Irish people at risk of developing Long Covid and the associated health  problems
Aoife Moore, 38, who suffers from symptoms of long Covid, one year after first contracting the virus. Picture: Aoife Moore/PA Wire

Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 17:00
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Long Covid-19 is likely to be a "burden" on the Irish health system well into next year, as case numbers continue to rise, a consultant working with these patients has warned.

Dr Seamus Linnane, respiratory consultant with the Beacon medical group, said he is treating patients now who caught Covid-19 in April of last year, during the first wave of infections.

Data gathered in the UK shows that anywhere between 10% and 20% of Covid-19 patients are still unwell, and require ongoing medical treatment, at least 12 weeks after becoming infected.

In Ireland, there have been 225,000 Covid-19 cases, so 45,000 of these people could develop long Covid-19 and the associated health problems.

Dr Linnane said: "I have five clinics this week; several people in this group were first ill back in April. Some were not diagnosed, as they didn't meet the criteria for testing then, but we can say there is a high probability they had the infection." 

Looking at the potential impact on the health system, Dr Linnane said: "I think there will be a very large burden coming from people struggling with this right through this year and beyond." 

The large volume of cases, especially during the third wave of infections, means the impact will tail off very slowly, he said.

A number of factors make it more likely an infection will linger. These include being female, being a smoker, or being aged between 40 and 60. People with a vitamin-D deficiency also suffer longer, as do asthmatics.

People whose initial infection required hospitalisation or ventilation are more likely to have longer-lasting symptoms. Loss of smell 10 days into the infection is another sign, he said.

Dr Linnane said long-term symptoms found in over 75% of his patients include joint pain, headaches, and severe muscle aches.

Neurological issues, including headaches, disturbed sleep, and 'pins and needles', can linger for weeks. Tinnitus, ear-aches, and dizziness do occur, as well as skin rashes and depression.

The virus attacks organ systems, Dr Linnane said, so symptoms will vary depending on what has been most affected in each patient.

He encouraged people to contact their doctor if their symptoms do not stop, saying there is more awareness now.

Last year, many people with long Covid-19 reported being dismissed and not being taken seriously by doctors.

And in support groups on social media, such as Long Covid Ireland, this is still reported as a problem.

"Patients need to be supported; we validate their experience of the infection. It's important that their illness is recognised," Dr Linnane said.

Many patients develop anxiety and they worry that they will never recover, but, in his experience, Dr Linnane said they will. He said: "It is important to say the majority of people will come out the other side after a short illness. A sizeable group will struggle for months and only a small number of people will be ill for much longer."

