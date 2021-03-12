NIAC not recommending suspension of AstraZeneca jab despite blood clot fears

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is not recommending the suspension of AstraZeneca over concerns around potential blood clots.

In a statement, NIAC said it is aware of recent reports that some EU member states have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary move, but said no change to NIAC’s recommendation on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is "currently warranted."

NIAC said the decision to suspend the use of the vaccine in some countries is based on "a small number of reports" of thromboembolic (clotting) events in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has reviewed the available evidence and has stated that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any potential risk and can continue to be used."

"The EMA is carrying out further detailed assessments. The UK regulatory body, MRHA, has reviewed data following use of 11m doses of this vaccine in the UK and also recommended no change to its use in the vaccination programme."

However, NIAC said it will continue to keep the situation "under review."

Prof Karina Butler, chair of NIAC said: “The best vaccine to get is the one that you can get soonest. All vaccines are extremely effective in protecting against Covid-related hospitalisation and severe disease.”

Denmark, Norway and Iceland are among the countries who are temporarily halting all AstraZeneca vaccinations to investigate reports of blood clots among people who have had the jab.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said patient safety was its “highest priority” and regulators have “clear and stringent efficacy and safety standards” for the approval of any new medicine.

“The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in phase three clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well-tolerated,” it said.