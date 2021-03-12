22 further Covid-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland

Provisional data indicates no care home residents died with Covid-19 in this most recent week covered
Another 22 deaths of people with Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the week ending March 5, official statistics showed (Jacob King/PA).
Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 13:39
Michael McHugh, PA

There have been a further 22 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland, 18 of which occurred in the past 24 hours, official statistics have showed.

The overall total of fatalities has now reached 2,845, two-thirds of which took place in hospital and a quarter in care homes, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said.

The comparative number of fatalities reported daily by the Department of Health to March 5 was 2,069.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, while the Nisra tallies are drawn from information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for coronavirus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 997 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 occurring between March 18 2020, and March 5 2021, 76.4% (762) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 235 happening in hospital.

Provisional data indicated that no care home residents died with Covid-19 in this most recent week covered.

Care home residents were among the first to receive the vaccine.

Nisra added: “On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 35% of all Covid-19-related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.”

