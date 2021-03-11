St Anne’s Cathedral lit up to mark day remembering victims of terrorism

St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast has been illuminated red to mark a European day remembering victims of terrorism.

The Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, attended the event on Thursday.

Some victims are angered that Parliament Buildings at Stormont was not similarly lit up and blamed Sinn Féin for the decision.

Kenny Donaldson said victims had been hurt by the decision not to light up Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kenny Donaldson, director of services for South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: “Over the weekend we took many angry and hurt phone calls from victims and survivors, from across the community, those who have been impacted by both republican and loyalist terrorism.

“Innocent victims/survivors were just distraught that their own Assembly building would not permit such a basic gesture and recognition.”

He joined Mr Forde outside the cathedral on Thursday.

Thursday marked the 17th European Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism.

It has been observed every year since the Madrid train bombings in 2004.

Sinn Féin has said it wants to see an inclusive lighting policy that reflects different sections of the community.