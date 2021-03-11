Almost 20% of 13-year-old girls believe they have symptoms of depression 

Almost a fifth of 13-year-old girls believe they have symptoms of 'depression', the ESRI's latest 'Growing Up in Ireland' study has found.

The strength of teens' friendships and conflict with their parents, especially their mothers, are among the reasons given.

The longitudinal study looked at the mental health and wellbeing of children in the age group.

It found 16% of younger teenagers overall rated themselves as having symptoms consistent with a diagnosis of "depression", but for girls it rose to 18%, versus 14% for boys.

On the possible reasons for the self-ratings of depression, report author and assistant professor in psychology at Trinity College Dublin Dr Elizabeth Nixon said "poor quality relationships with their peers seems to be really important".

On interactions with the young teens' parents, she said it was about the difference between "behavioural control and psychological control", with the latter being about allowing teenagers increased levels of autonomy and "picking your battles".

Dr Nixon said the 16% figure doesn't actually represent a clinical diagnosis of depression and that, while the figure in the Irish cohort may seem high, it is actually lower than that for 13-year-olds in the UK and in some Scandinavian countries that have used the same metric.

Latest report in the GUI series on Cohort ’98 launches online Thurs 11 March, 3pm. The report by Dr Elizabeth Nixon @tcddublin takes an in-depth look at social-emotional and behavioural outcomes in early adolescence. Further details and sign-up via https://t.co/D0SY01SSJy pic.twitter.com/4OMj7THcmp — GrowingUpinIreland (@GrowingUpIre) March 4, 2021

The report also finds that most 13-year-olds are doing well and do not face major difficulties, although Dr Nixon said she was most concerned about the 7% of children who were at risk of difficulty at age nine and now again at age 13.

"It means their difficulties are becoming more and more entrenched as time goes on," she said.

The onset of puberty and the changing nature of parent and peer relationships were highlighted as key features of adolescence in the study, based on data collected from 7,423 families.

Anti-social behaviour was relatively rare, and more likely among boys and those with older friends.

While 9% of the 13-year-olds had previously smoked a cigarette, 15.5% had previously had an alcoholic drink, although most only at very low levels.

In addition, 1.4% had tried cannabis, 2.9% had sniffed glue/paints/petrol and less than 1% had tried ‘harder’ drugs, such as cocaine.