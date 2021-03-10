Antigen test approved for meat plants

85 meat plants with more than 50 staff each are now regularly visited by testing teams, Oireachtas Health Committee told
The HSE has been working with the Department of Agriculture on the tests, which can rapidly detect the presence or absence of the Covid-19 antigen. File picture

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 17:57
Niamh Griffin

An antigen test has been cleared for use in meat plants while trials are continuing for other workplaces, the national clinical director for Health Protection has said.

Dr Lorraine Doherty said the HSE has been working with the Department of Agriculture on the tests, which can rapidly detect the presence or absence of the Covid-19 antigen.

They validated and trialled a number of different antigen tests by using them in parallel with the gold-standard PCR tests.

She told the Oireachtas Health Committee: “We have now validated one test which can be used in that [meat plant] setting.”

Testing will ramp up to twice a week using antigen tests, she said, though she warned it would not be a straightforward process.

“What we must understand about rapid antigen testing is that it is rapid but quite resource intensive. If there is to be twice weekly testing in meat plants it will require a dedicated resource,” she said.

Dr Doherty also addressed the limitations of antigen tests compared to PCR tests.

The performance of these tests is not that good in asymptomatic people. We are keeping our overall approach to antigen testing in this sector under review.” 

Due to the high number of Covid-19 outbreaks in the food, construction and meat plant sectors, she said enhanced surveillance tracing has been in place for some time now.

This is supported by individual programmes run by regional public health departments. Antigen testing will add to their approach, Dr Doherty said.

Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for Testing and Tracing told the committee that 85 meat plants with more than 50 staff each are now regularly visited by testing teams.

“We have had very strong supports from the employers and staff to show up for PCR testing," she said, adding antigen testing will enhance this process.

The latest round of serial testing in meat plants found a positivity rate of 0.6% according to head of the HSE Paul Reid.

Dr Doherty also updated the committee on the number of cases now linked to new variants in Ireland.

She said the number of cases with the South African variant B.1251 remains at 15. And there are now six identified cases of the P1 Brazilian variant.

The dominant variant remains the B.117 UK variant.

