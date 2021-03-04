Government urged to protect meat plant workers who have been 'treated appallingly'

The Government has been called on to protect workers in meat plants who have been "treated appallingly" during the pandemic.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy made the claim in the Dáil while highlighting the rising number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in meat plants. He also pointed to the fact that migrant workers often live in cramped accommodation.

Today's HSPC report reveals that out of 56 meat plants in the State, there are 34 open outbreaks now. That's an extra four outbreaks in the last week.

"Almost two-thirds of meat plants across the State have Covid cases in the last 28 days, and in the ABP Bandon plant, 70 out of 300 workers have tested positive for Covid," Mr Murphy said.

"It's clear that the big beef barons are putting their wealth before their workers, and the Government is letting them away with this."

If the government does not represent the Interests of Beef Barons - then why has serial testing been reduced at the plants ?



Why are they able to evict workers if they speak out?-@paulmurphy_TD



Full contribution 👇https://t.co/Xyg506WeCt#Dail #LQs #meatfactories pic.twitter.com/yOLnHQt4XA — Mick Caul 😷 (@caulmick) March 4, 2021

Mr Murphy said the level of serial testing "has been scaled back in recent months as well".

He said it has been 10 months since the meat plant issue was first raised in the Dáil.

Last September, the Minister for Agriculture told the Dáil that the issue of sick pay for meat factory workers was being addressed, however, Mr Murphy said 90% of these workers still do not have sick pay.

"Many feel compelled to go into work, even if they feel sick," Mr Murphy added.

Mr Varadkar accused Mr Murphy of peddling "conspiracy theories" that the Government wants to protect "beef barons".

I don't have the slightest bit of interest in beef barons, I've never met a beef baron.

"The plants are a high-risk environment, not just in Ireland, we've seen very serious outbreaks occur in meat plants all over the world, in Europe and in America," the Tánaiste said during Leader's Questions.

"What are we doing about it, we're carrying out serial testing in our meat plants.

"I understand that the incidence is low, I don't have the exact figures.

"I believe it may be substantially lower than 3% or 4%, which is the current rate in our community for symptomatic people. I think it may even be less than 1%.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil he did think there was an opportunity for greater use of antigen testing in meat plants, and in other workplaces.

In terms of sick pay I think it's really important to get this message across, anyone, no matter where they work is entitled to the enhanced illness benefit.

"If they have Covid, if they have symptoms of Covid, if they're waiting for a test result, if they've been told by the HSE or their GP to isolate, €350 a week can be paid for up to 10 weeks.

"I really think is important that message comes across, because sometimes I think when workers hear that they're not entitled to sick pay they think that means they're entitled to nothing. That's not true."