Teenage girls 'significantly more likely than boys' to have depressed mood

Almost one in five girls aged 13 rated themselves as having symptoms consistent with a diagnosis of ‘depression’, with factors including the quality of friendships with their peers and conflict with their mothers.

The finding is included in a new report from the Growing Up in Ireland longitudinal study, looking at the mental health and wellbeing of 13-year-olds.

The report found that 16% of younger teenagers rated themselves as having symptoms consistent with a diagnosis of ‘depression’, but for girls it rose to 18%, meaning they were "significantly more likely than boys (14%) to score above the cut-off for ‘depression’".

"Conflict and low levels of closeness with mothers (more so than with fathers) were important predictors of higher depressed mood among girls," said the report, which is published today.

Girls who reported that their mothers and fathers granted them autonomy and freedom had lower levels of depressed mood.

"For boys’ depressed mood, again parent-child conflict had a key role, although it was conflict with fathers, rather than with mothers that mattered more. Increases in fathers being responsive to their sons’ needs ... appeared to be protective, as these boys had lower levels of anxiety and depression symptoms."

Report author Dr Elizabeth Nixon, assistant professor in psychology at Trinity College Dublin, said the 16% figure did not represent a clinical diagnosis of depression, and that the study would be able to track when the cohort reaches the age of 17 whether those depressive feelings persisted, or were more temporary.

She also said that while the figure in the Irish cohort may seem high, it was actually lower than that for 13-year-olds in the UK and in some Scandinavian countries that have used the same metric.

As for the possible reasons for a self-rating of depression, she said "poor quality relationships with their peers seems to be really important". As for interaction with parents, she said it was about the difference between "behavioural control and psychological control", with the latter being about allowing teenagers increased levels of autonomy and "picking your battles".

'More entrenched'

Dr Nixon also said she was most concerned about the 7% of children who were at risk of difficulty at age nine and now again at age 13: "It means their difficulties are becoming more and more entrenched as time goes on," she said.

The analysis is based on data collected from 7,423 families and found that the vast majority were faring well, with no significant difficulties. Anti-social behaviour was relatively rare, and more likely among boys and those with older friends. While 9% of the 13-year-olds had previously smoked a cigarette, 15.5% had previously ever had an alcoholic drink, although most only at very low levels. In addition, 1.4% had tried cannabis, 2.9% had sniffed glue/paints/petrol, and less than 1% had tried ‘harder’ drugs.

Early maturing girls had poorer outcomes than girls who were either on time or late maturers, while being a perpetrator of bullying was associated with an increase in girls’ risk.

