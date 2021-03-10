Irish people trust health organisations the most amid Covid pandemic - study

Public trust in Ireland amid the pandemic is highest for health organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), a new survey has shown.

Percentage trust for the WHO (70%), the HSE (71%) and Nphet (71%) is the highest for Ireland's institutions among adults surveyed while public trust in the Government (49%) and the media (39%) ranks lowest.

Universities (72%) and a person's employer (76%) ranked highest in the study.

Public trust ranges

Taken from a sample of 500 adults from across the country over the age of 18, the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer showed scientists (80%) and health officials (65%) were the most trusted individuals as spokespersons during Covid-19 with CEOs (41%), journalists (45%) and government leaders (45%) ranking the lowest.

The most trusted non-medical category included in the survey was 'The people in your local community' at 70%.

Despite low levels of public trust in CEOs and government leaders, business enjoyed a steady rise in the public view as a public institution at 57% while trust in government saw an increase from November 2019 (41%) to February 2021 (49%) of 8%.

Social and economic impact

While concern about contracting the coronavirus is high among the public (65%), the economic impact of the pandemic on employment (79%) ranked highest among public worries.

High levels of personal and social restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the disease with lockdown policies have resulted so far in just 48% of people expressing concern about losing their freedoms as a citizen.

A majority of 59% believe the brunt of this pandemic is being experienced unequally as those with "less education, less money and fewer resources are being unfairly burdened" and as a result are at higher risk of illness or suffering.

As a result of the pandemic, however, more people want to address social problems in the country including addressing poverty in Ireland (65%) and improving the healthcare system (79%).

Vaccination enthusiasm

Compared to October 2020, people are far more likely to say they will take a Covid-19 vaccine and are willing to do so with greater urgency. In total, 77% of people when asked said they would take a vaccine.

There has been a dramatic increase in people's willingness to take a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, up from 32%, and nearly doubling to 63%.

However, doubts are high that the vaccination program is not performing well, with 70% of people agreeing the vaccine drive is not being rolled out quick, and 67% stating that increasing the speed of the program should be a top priority for the government.

Overall, they believe containing the virus and administering vaccines should be the government's highest priorities while reducing pressure on the health service outside of the virus.

Despite a successful vaccine roll-out and restrictions easing, 65% of people agree they will continue to save money as restrictions are eased and the economy opens.