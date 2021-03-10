Catholic bishops call for funeral limit to be extended to 25

Under our current Level 5 restrictions, only 10 people are able to attend a funeral, but Catholic leaders say that limit should be increased to 25.
Catholic bishops call for funeral limit to be extended to 25

Bishop of Achonry, Paul Dempsey, says the current limit is causing anguish for families. Picture: John McElroy

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 07:25
Greg Murphy

Irish archbishops are calling on the Government to immediately lift the current cap on funerals.

Under our current Level 5 restrictions, only 10 people are able to attend a funeral, but Catholic leaders say that limit should be increased to 25.

They are asking for the restrictions to reflect those of Northern Ireland where 25 people are allowed to attend a funeral but no gatherings permitted before or after the event.

Bishop of Achonry, Paul Dempsey, says the current limit is causing anguish for families.

Bishop Dempsey told Newstalk: "We're obviously going through a very difficult time at the moment with Covid-19, but to have a bereavement on top of that is just huge for a family.

"We believe that just allowing 10 people at a funeral is just compounding that grief and that loss.

"Surely to goodness, it's just fair and just to maybe allow at least 25 people within a large church building to be able to attend a funeral."

Read More

Ministers still backing Stephen Donnelly despite vaccine target failures

Aontú party leader, Peader Tóibín, said: "Many of the government’s restrictions are not making sense. Picture: Collins

Aontú party leader, Peader Tóibín, said: "Many of the government’s restrictions are not making sense. Picture: Collins

Aontú party leader, Peader Tóibín, has also called on the Government to ease the restrictions which the TD says are "cruel, especially for families who consist of more than ten siblings".

Mr Tóibín said: "Many of the government’s restrictions are not making sense.

"Churches are typically the biggest buildings in each town yet there is a cruel 10 people limit at funerals.

"While at the same time people can stand in a queue for wine and crisps in their local shop."

More in this section

Garda stock Garda under parallel criminal and disciplinary investigations
Coronavirus - Mon Mar 8, 2021 Northern Ireland Education Minister wants all children back in school by April 12
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 9, 2021 Close to 600,000 vaccinated in Northern Ireland as programme set to ramp up
Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry most watched show on RTÉ2 this year

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices