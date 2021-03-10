Catholic bishops call for funeral limit to be extended to 25

Irish archbishops are calling on the Government to immediately lift the current cap on funerals.

Under our current Level 5 restrictions, only 10 people are able to attend a funeral, but Catholic leaders say that limit should be increased to 25.

They are asking for the restrictions to reflect those of Northern Ireland where 25 people are allowed to attend a funeral but no gatherings permitted before or after the event.

Bishop of Achonry, Paul Dempsey, says the current limit is causing anguish for families.

Bishop Dempsey told Newstalk: "We're obviously going through a very difficult time at the moment with Covid-19, but to have a bereavement on top of that is just huge for a family.

"We believe that just allowing 10 people at a funeral is just compounding that grief and that loss.

"Surely to goodness, it's just fair and just to maybe allow at least 25 people within a large church building to be able to attend a funeral."

Aontú party leader, Peader Tóibín, said: "Many of the government’s restrictions are not making sense. Picture: Collins

Aontú party leader, Peader Tóibín, has also called on the Government to ease the restrictions which the TD says are "cruel, especially for families who consist of more than ten siblings".

Mr Tóibín said: "Many of the government’s restrictions are not making sense.

"Churches are typically the biggest buildings in each town yet there is a cruel 10 people limit at funerals.

"While at the same time people can stand in a queue for wine and crisps in their local shop."