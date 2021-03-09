Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry most watched show on RTÉ2 this year

More people watched Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on RTÉ yesterday than the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final
Some 725,000 people watched the much anticipated interview that aired on RTÉ 2 yesterday. Photo: Screenshot from ITV Hub courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS.

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 21:12
Nicole Glennon and Caitlín Griffin

RTÉ has confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was the most-watched programme on RTÉ 2 so far this year.

Some 725,000 people watched the much-anticipated interview that aired on RTÉ2 on Monday night, accounting for more than half of all people watching television during the period it was on air.

A further 100,000 viewers have streamed the programme on the RTÉ Player to date.

More people watched Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry on RTÉ2  than the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final, when 712,900 tuned in for for the clash between Limerick and Waterford.

The interview has sparked much controversy since airing, with Meghan revealing she had suicidal thoughts as she struggled with life inside the royal family, saying: “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” 

Meghan also said when she was pregnant with Archie, an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be “too brown” and that would be a problem, Meghan said: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one.” 

Buckingham Palace breaks silence

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a statement today, breaking its silence on claims made in the interview.

The statement made on behalf of the Queen said “the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain'

Following a row on Good Morning Britain today, Piers Morgan has quit his role on the show over controversial comments he made about Meghan, which received over 41,000 complaints to Ofcom.

On Monday's show, Morgan said he "didn't believe a word" Meghan had told Oprah in the interview.

A statement released by ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain 

