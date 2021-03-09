Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain 

Piers Morgan has left his role at Good Morning Britain following the Meghan Markle row.

A statement released by ITV said, "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

ITV announced the decision after Ofcom said it was investigating his comments after receiving 41,000 complaints.

On Monday's show, Piers Morgan said he "didn't believe a word" Meghan Markle had told Oprah Winfrey in an interview.

Ms Markle had spoken of suffering severe mental health issues and having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said on Monday.

During Tuesday’s programme, Morgan addressed his earlier comments, saying: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said, as an all-encompassing thing, I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

Morgan later stormed off set live on air after a further discussion about Meghan with his colleague Alex Beresford, who defended the couple saying Morgan had personal issues with Markle because she cut contact with him.

“I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off," Beresford said.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”